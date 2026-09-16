Soccer recap: Catching up on the pitch

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The extreme hot temperature of late summer have put a small damper on the outdoor fall sports, but the local high school soccer squads are heading into the meat of their schedules. hoping for some cooler, soccer-like weather. (All of the records here are up-to-date as of press time on Monday afternoon or what hs been reported at www.shacathletics.com.)

North Adams

Coach Ike Wooten’s Lady Devils were still looking for their first win as of Monday, standing 0-5-1 (with a Monday match up with Peebles not included). The Lady Devils have struggled to score so far in 2026, garnering just two goals in their five losses at the hands of Unioto, Hillsboro, Lynchburg, Fayetteville and Western Brown. The tie came on August 20 at Georgetown, 0-0.

The two North Adams goals this season have come from junior Jaida Harrison and sophomore Marnie Tolle, with junior goal keeper Bella Gray tallying 49 saves through the first five outings.

Coach Kirk Bunn’s North Adams boys soccer team stood at 3-3-1 on the season (as of Monday afternoon), coming off a 2025 campaign that was the best season in school history. The Green Devils are 1-1-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, with an 8-0 win over West Union, a 4-1 loss to Lynchburg and a 3-3 tie with Fayetteville. In non-conference action, the North Adams boys have losses to Unioto (5-1) and Georgetown (2-1).

The Devils have the leading goal scorer in the SHAC as senior Jayden Rckers has accumulated 16 goals through seven games while senior keeper Thaddeus Moore is second in the conference with 62 saves.

Peebles

Coach Stone Crothers and his young Peebles Indians boys soccer squad are off to a rough start to their 2026 season, standing 1-7 as of Monday’s standings. The lone win for the Indians came on August 20, a 3-1 non-conference win over the Felicity Cardinals. Their latest outing (before a Monday date with North Adams) was a 6-0 conference loss at Eastern Brown on September 8.

The loss of senior Connor Gross has severely hampered the Peebles offensive attack as they have managed just five goals in their seven defeats. With much more pressure on the defensive end, sophomore goalie Holden Crum currently stands third in the SHAC with 42 saves.

Coach Kiera Wagner and the Peebles Lady Indians were 2-4 on the season as of Monday with wins over Ripley (4-0) and Zane Trace (5-1).

In the Ripley win, the Lady Indians got goals from Kyndal Alonso, Reese Davis, Jerzi Tong and Dayzee Wheeler with freshman goalkeeper Ajanai Reese getting 15 saves in the clean sheet,

In the triumph over Zane Trace, the goals came from Alonso, Rayna Beckham, Davis and Katie Myers (2). In goal, Kendall Myers allowed one goal and had five saves.

West Union

The West Union Dragons boys soccer squad stood at 2-4-1 at press time, claiming wins over Ripley (3-0) and Peebles (2-1). The Dragons have one of their longest rosters in recent years, led by three seniors.

In the conference victory over Ripley, the Dragons got a single goal from junior Liam Newland and a pair of scores from junior Ty Pennington, plus a 10-save clean sheet effort from goalkeeper Jase Morgan, who leads the SHAC in saves with 66 saves.

In a hard-fought rivalry game with Peebles, the Dragons got goals from Newland and sophomore Fletcher Watkins plus five saves from Morgan on their way to their second conference win of the fall.

Upcoming Soccer Schedule

Wednesday, September 16:

West Unuin at Piketon

North Adams Boys vs. Eastern Brown (H)

Peebles Girls/Boys vs. Fayetteville (H)

Thursday, September 17:

North Adams Girls vs. Eastern Brown (H)

Friday, September 18:

North Adams Girls/Boys at Ripley