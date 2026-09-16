Beef BBQ serves 1,628

Submitted News

The Adams County Junior Fair Beef BBQ was a success again in 2026, serving 1,628 people. The earnings have been deposited in the bank and will be used for future Junior Fair improvements on the Adams County Fairgrounds.

The BBQ Committee thanks all the people who bought tickets, the businesses that promoted support in many ways, the elected officials who pitched in, the staff at the Career & Technical Center, the Extension Office staff, the members of the Junior Fair Board, 4-H and county FFA members, All the adults who helped from splitting wood, working the fire pits, slicing the meat and making the sandwiches all deserve a lot of praise. And don’t forget the folks in the parking lot delivering the meals to the cars. The BBQ doesn’t happen without everyone’s help.

Go ahead and mark your calendars for next year’s Junior Fair Beef BBQ, scheduled for Thursday, September 7, 2027.