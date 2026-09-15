By Matthew McAdow

According to travel experts, some of the greatest attractions in the world include the Colosseum, the Taj Mahal, and the Great Wall of China.

Respectfully, those people have clearly never been to Peebles Old Timers Days.

No offense to Italy, India, or China, but have any of them ever served a deep-fried Oreo while a parade is rolling down Main Street and somebody’s kid is winning a Power Wheel Derby? I didn’t think so.

Every year, tourists travel thousands of miles to see wonders of the world. Meanwhile, the real ones are right here in Adams County. My personal rankings are:

1. Peebles Old Timers Days

2. Local Jacks

3. Peebles Cruise Fest

4. Everything else

Old Timers Days is my favorite festival, not just because of the rides, food, and music, but because it feels like a giant family reunion where nobody sent invitations and everybody still shows up.

You can’t walk ten feet without running into someone you haven’t seen in years.

“How’ve you been?”

“Good.”

“We should get together sometime.”

We never do, but we’ll repeat the conversation next year, and honestly, that’s part of the tradition.

The festival has everything you could ever want. Fresh-cut French Fries. Lemon shake-ups. Car shows. Live music. A parade. Kid contests. Vendors. Rides. Enough fried food to make your doctor schedule a follow-up appointment the moment you pull into town.

And somehow, every year, we convince ourselves that a fried cheese is a reasonable dietary decision.

It isn’t.

But it’s Old Timers Days, and calories don’t count when you’re walking Main Street. That’s just science.

Growing up in Peebles, OTD was basically a holiday. I remember leaving school early, meeting up with friends, carrying around exactly 12 dollars and feeling like a millionaire. I remember fart bombs, marshmallow shooters, questionable decisions, and checking in with my parents every couple of hours before disappearing back into the crowd.

For a kid from Peebles, it was Disneyland.

Actually, scratch that.

Disneyland costs hundreds of dollars.

Old Timers Days is free.

Advantage: Peebles.

What I love most about OTD is that it reminds me how lucky I am to be from here. In a world where everybody seems to be looking for the next place to go, I’ve always been grateful for where I came from.

It’s where I grew up, where my family is, where my memories were made, and where I hope many more memories are still ahead.

This year, I’m especially excited because I get to experience it with my son. Last year he loved Static Spirit, and this year he’ll be even more aware of what’s going on. He’ll enjoy the rides, the music, and most importantly, helping me sample enough festival food to qualify as a competitive eating event.

He may not remember every moment.

I will.

And that’s what makes it special.

I hope he grows up loving Peebles as much as I do. If you’re reading this 16 years from now, Creed, just remember: college is great, but let’s avoid falling in love with someone who lives 12 hours away. Bacon Flat is home, Peebles is where we live, and that lot beside us isn’t going to claim itself.

In all seriousness, make time to come out and support the local businesses, organizations, and volunteers who make Old Timers Days possible. They are the reason this festival continues to thrive year after year.

I’ll be there with a lawn chair, a lemonade, a steakburger with pickles, and probably something deep-fried that absolutely shouldn’t be.

Because for me, there isn’t a better place to be.

The Colosseum is impressive. The Taj Mahal is beautiful. The Great Wall is historic.

But none of them are Peebles Old Timers Days.