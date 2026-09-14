Byron Kelly Grooms, 75, of Lynx in Adams County, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at home. He was born March 1, 1951 in Brush Creek Township in Adams County to Betty Lou (Rhodes) Liston and step-father Charles Liston. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Jo (Richard) Grooms in 2022 and his grandparents.

After the death of his dear Mother when Kelly was only three years old, he was adopted by his Uncle Don and Aunt Mary Grooms. He is survived by his siblings, Donald (Junior) Grooms (Pat) and Patty (Grooms) Dillow (Dean).

Kelly is also survived by two sons, Brandon (Sherri) Grooms and Brett (Melissa) Grooms; six grandchildren, Matthew (Autumn) Grooms, Connor Grooms, Andrew Grooms, Mason Grooms, Mahaley Grooms and Blake Grooms; and one great-grandson, Waylon.

Kelly was a 1969 graduate of Jefferson High School in Blue Creek where he enjoyed playing basketball. After high school, he joined the National Guard where he made the rank of Staff Sergeant and began a career of driving a semi-truck, first with John V. Caraway and then owner-operator of his own semi-truck for several years. He later worked for Jurgenson Construction where he retired through the Teamsters.

Kelly was always known for his love of history, genealogy, his bibs and chewing tobacco, and in his earlier years he loved hunting with his dogs and making fudge. He was a country boy in heart, the hayrides, get togethers with family and Spires’ reunions, and making and churning home-made ice cream. He just loved family and enjoyed attending Sunday School until his health wouldn’t permit him to. He loved working on his tractors when he wasn’t able to go out and about, just to stay busy and give him something to do.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21 at East Liberty Church on Tulip Road at Lynx in Brush Creek Township in Adams County..

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.