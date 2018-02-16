West Union Elementary honors January Students of the Month February 16, 2018 Peoples Defender News Comments Off on West Union Elementary honors January Students of the Month West Union Elementary recently recognized its January 2018 Students of the Month. They are pictured above. Front row, from left, Carter Turner, Michael Colvin, MaKayla Nickerson, Thomas Riley, Cyrus Brown, Ethan Silvia, Easton Lewis, Chris Young, and Keller Wilson; Middle row, left to right, : Seth Gough, Madyson Ramey, Teagan Knox, Carlieh Sutterfield, Ella Ross, Jaylee Tackett, Joshua Tener, Makenzie Reeves, Gabriel Steward, Harlee Hayslip, and Kaylee Vogler; Back row, from left, Kylie Gardner, Abigail Biggs, Ashlah Staten, Kalli Swearingen, Brooklyn Egnor, Shiann Witt, Micah Davis, Kody Hamilton, Blake Saunders, Tyler Carson and Shelbi Weakley. Not pictured: Logan Cole, Hailey Stricklett, and Haley Bennett.