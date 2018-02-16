NAHS student wins District Spelling Bee

Shupert clinches title after correctly spelling “karate” –

By Patricia Beech –

Morgan Shupert, an eighth grader at North Adams Junior High, was declared the winner of the 2018 Adams County Ohio Valley School District Spelling Bee after she correctly spelled the word “karate”.

She says her defeat last year spurred an inner competitive streak that allowed her to win.

“I came in second last year, so I thought I had a pretty good chance of winning,” she said, adding, “I was mostly just determined to beat my brother, Logan, who was also competing.”

Twenty-four students from all three Ohio Valley District schools competed in the event on Thursday, Feb. 8 at North Adams Elementary School.

Students from grade four through eight participated in their individual home school spelling bees in order to qualify for the district Spelling Bee.

Each school in the district sent their top four spellers to compete for the coveted title of District Spelling Bee champion.

The spell-off began with a practice round, in which students could practice spelling a word and introduce themselves to the audience by stating their name, grade, and school.

After several rounds, and a competitive final round, two eighth graders and one sixth grader took home the trophies provided by the Ohio Valley Education Association: First Place – Morgan Shupert, eighth grader from North Adams High School; Second place – Rosa Williamson, eighth grader from Peebles High School; and Third Place – Nathan Allen, sixth grader from Peebles Elementary School.

The event was organized by Janice Day, the OVSD Talented and Gifted Coordinator. The official rules for the event were reviewed by NAES principal, Deirdre Mills prior to the competition. Judges for the event were Margaret Blevins, Whitney Lawhorn, and Paige Sheridan. Barb Hazelbaker served as the Pronouncer.