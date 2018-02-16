Baldridge announces run for the statehouse

Adams County native says he wants to bridge the disconnect between state and local governments –

By Patricia Beech –

Adams County Commissioner Brian Baldridge has announced his candidacy for state representative of Ohio’s 90th District. A farmer, firefighter, and former township trustee who has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2007, Baldridge says the decision to run for state office was driven by his passion for local government.

“I’ve come up through local government and at each level I’ve become involved with the next level up,” he says. “I believe there’s a disconnect between the statehouse and local governments, and I think it’s crucial that our representative keeps local issues front and center in Columbus.”

He says his position on the Board of Directors for the County Commissioners Association keeps him heavily involved with issues being addressed by legislators in Columbus.

“My top priorities are good jobs, education, fighting the drug crisis, and cutting government red tape and wasteful spending,” Baldridge said. “I believe our values and our part of Ohio are worth fighting for.”

Ohio’s 90th District includes Adams, Scioto and part of Lawrence County. The seat is open this year because of term limits.

Baldridge says if elected he will fight to cut regulations that cost Ohio jobs, support tougher penalties for drug dealers and treatment options for those impacted by the drug epidemic, encourage local control of schools, and protect taxpayer dollars.

Baldridge is a member of the NRA and supporter of Second Amendment rights. He is also pro-life and is committed to protecting the unborn.

More than 200 years ago, his grandfather’s great-grandfather came to southern Ohio, seeking a better life with his family. Like many before and since, he brought with him faith in God, a strong work ethic, and hope for the future.

“While the world has changed through the years, what hasn’t changed is our belief in our part of Ohio and the Christian values upon which America was founded”, Baldridge said.

Growing up on the family farm, Baldridge says he learned early on the importance of faith, family, and community. His father was an entrepreneur who started Baldridge Hybrids, an agricultural seed corn business. Brian is the seventh generation to work the family farm and and the family business along with his sister Jane Hesler and her family.

Brian and his wife Lori have been married for 26 years and have two grown children, Casey and Alyson. They are members of the Bethlehem Church of Christ.

Former Senator Doug White, who represented Adams and Scioto counties in the Ohio Senate, will serve as the Baldridge campaign’s Honorary Chairman.

To learn more, visit Baldridge’s website at BrianBaldridge.com.