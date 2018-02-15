Tommy Wolfe, 33 years, of Seaman, passed away at his home, on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Tommy was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 1, 1984, the son of Richard and Michelle Lucky Wolfe.

In addition to his parents, Tommy is survived by his wife, Jaclyn Baker Wolfe; a son, Wyatt Wolfe, and a daughter, Jasmine Sheeley, both of Seaman. Tommy also leaves behind five brothers, Bub Wolfe, of Seaman; Eddie Byrne, of Arizona; Kenny Byrne, of Kentucky; BJ Wolfe and JR Wolfe, both of Seaman; and a sister, Heather Wolfe, of Florida. Tommy also leaves behind several dear nieces and nephews, Jessica, Darren, Charles, Kevin, Kaje, and Aaralynn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 11:00 AM, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery, in Seaman.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the immediate family during visitation hours two hours prior to the service, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday, February 17, 2018, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Chapel, in Seaman.

To sign our online guest book, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com.