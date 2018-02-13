‘Pieced Together’ documentary coming to Adams County

“Pieced Together” is the first documentary film about the American quilt square trail movement. Directed by Peabody Award-winning veteran of ABC News, Julianne Donofrio, “Pieced Together” tells the story of how one woman’s love for her mother changed the American landscape – and saved her life after job loss, breast cancer, and multiple health concerns.

The film will be screened at the West Union ElementarySchool on Friday, April 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free. The film runs 53 minutes.

Donna Sue Groves had an idea: pretty up an old barn for her mother Nina Maxine, a celebrated quilter, by hanging a wooden square painted to look like a traditional quilt block. A community organizer by trade, she thought why stop with just one square? So Donna Sue got together with her neighbors in Adams County created a driving trail of squares hung on barns to attract tourists looking for a day trip who might stop and spend money on gas, food, or crafts made by local artists. The first quilt square was hung in 2001 at Lewis Mountain Herbs on State Rte. 247 and the idea sparked a grassroots phenomenon and a new form of American public art.

Donofrio stumbled upon a quilt square in Tennessee in 2009 and learned of Donna Sue Groves through a “pink” web page created by the quilt trail organizers in Garrett County, Md. They were raising funds for Donna Sue who had lost her job and was battling breast cancer.

“I guarantee you, that had it not been for the quilt trail community, that I would not be here today,” says Donna Sue Groves.

Now 39 states and parts of Canada have quilt square trails. There are more than 240 trails and countless squares found on barns, garages, and fences from California to Tennessee to Prince Edward Island. Donna Sue never planned on creating a cross-country community but it is this very community of friends and strangers that is helping her put the pieces of her life back together after job loss, breast cancer, and numerous health concerns. She is forever comforted by their love, as if wrapped in a quilt made of fabric and thread; only this quilt is special, it is made of plywood and paint.

“I feel honored to witness and document what will one day be a chapter in our American history,” says Donofrio.

“Pieced Together” debuted at the National Quilt Trail Gathering in 2016 and was an Official Selection of the 2016 River’s Edge International Film Festival and the 2017 Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. Julianne was also an official participant at the 2017 Appalachian Studies Association Conference in Blacksburg, Va..

For more on the film go to www.piecedtogetherdoc.com

For more information about the screening contact the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau at (937) 544-5639.