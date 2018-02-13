Constance Shoemaker

Constance “Joye” Shoemaker, 83 years of Peebles, passed away Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born in Fort Hill, Ohio on June 12, 1934, the daughter of the late John B. and Gertrude (Douglas) Countryman. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mearyl D Shoemaker who passed away on Nov. 2, 2015; sister, Julia E Countryman; brothers, John Lee, Neil, and Kevin Countryman; and one grandson, Chuck Purtee. Joye is survived by one son, Timothy G (Linda) Shoemaker of Peebles; daughters, Charity A (Monti) Mallow of Ripley, Ohio and Susan E. (Dale) Humphries of Sinking Spring, Ohio; brothers, Charles (Ada) Countryman of Peebles, Gary (Pam) Countryman of Dayton, and Paul (Teresa) Countryman of Peebles; grandchildren, Kimberly Purtee Knauff, Bryan Humphres, Elizabeth Haggerty, Angela Hardyman, Jeremy Mallow, Sarah Lisboa, Valerie Kennedy, and Alison Devine; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Joye was a member of the Sinking Spring Community Church. Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Wylie Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family asks that donations be made to the Sinking Spring Community Church.