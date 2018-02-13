Betty L Parsons

Betty Lou Parsons age 81 years of Peebles passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Parsons was born on December 12, 1936 the daughter of the late Thomas and Flossie (Wiggins) Wright in Wichita Falls, Texas. Betty was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Parsons. Betty enjoyed playing music and playing Bingo and was a member of the Eastern Star. Survivors include three sons Darin Parsons of Clermont County, Ohio; Randall Parsons of Peebles, Ohio; Willard McCarn of California; two daughter-in- laws Valerie Parsons of Peebles, Ohio; Hope Love of Clermont County, Ohio; one brother Odell Wright of California; six grandchildren Jackie Parsons, Charlene Parsons, Kati Parsons, Jennifer Parsons, Destiny Parsons, Willard McCarn Jr. and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, West Union, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Marble Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 the day of the service. Family and friends can sign Betty’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com