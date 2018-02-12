Roger W. Fisher, age 79 years of West Union, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the Adams County Manor. Roger was born Dec. 8, 1938, the son of the late Guy and Kate (Newman) Fisher in Adams County, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Leah Rae Davis and Marilynn Adams, and his brother Ronald Lee Fisher. Roger was a carpenter, masonry, and worked with concrete for 50 years. He attended the Solid Rock Ministry. Roger was a former member of the Manchester Fire Department and a Mason. Survivors include his wife Barbara Ann (Hafer) Fisher of West Union; daughters Angie Crothers and Eddie of West Union, Kathy Miller and Tim of Milford, Ohio, Rae Jean Tarter of Milford, Ohio, and Kim Wiederhold and Frank of Batavia, Ohio; step daughter Bonnie Hensley and John of West Union; son Devin Chandler of West Union; stepsons Randy Scott and Tammy of Manchester, and Mike Scott and Mary of Manchester; sister Susie Bryant of Hillsboro, Ohio; brother Dennis Fisher of Eastgate, Ohio; and 17 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb, 15, 2018 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jack Arrasmith officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 from 5- 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.