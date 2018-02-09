Senior Profile: Chelsey Williams

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Chelsey Williams

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Becky Sanders and Kelly
Williams

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Early morning practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The 2017 SHL Competition

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Eric Church, Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Cancun

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”,
“Zootopia”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
One Tree Hill, Stranger
Things

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my friends and my dog

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Beth Huntley

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Morehead State
University and major in
Early Childhood Education