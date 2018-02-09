Senior Profile: Chelsey Williams

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Chelsey Williams

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Becky Sanders and Kelly

Williams

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Early morning practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The 2017 SHL Competition

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Eric Church, Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Cancun

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”,

“Zootopia”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

One Tree Hill, Stranger

Things

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my friends and my dog

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Beth Huntley

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Morehead State

University and major in

Early Childhood Education