Senior Profile: Chelsey Williams

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Chelsey Williams
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Becky Sanders and Kelly
Williams
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Early morning practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The 2017 SHL Competition
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Eric Church, Post Malone
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Cancun
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”,
“Zootopia”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
One Tree Hill, Stranger
Things
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my friends and my dog
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Beth Huntley
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Morehead State
University and major in
Early Childhood Education