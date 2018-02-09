Peebles FFA students excel at Regional Evaluation

Peebles FFA members and officers have been working very hard over the past few months on Officer Books and Supervised Agricultural Experience records. Because of this hard work, these members excelled at the Regional FFA Evaluation on Feb. 1.

Whitney Bauman and Blake Smalley; both had their State FFA Degrees graded and will moving on to the state level.

Also, the following students have been working very hard for the last few months to complete their Officer books. All three books received perfect scores and Gold Ratings. To earn a Gold Medal Rating on Officer Books, they must be thoroughly completed using specific guidelines for each book.

Receiving Gold Rated Officer Books were: Carlie Cluxton and Lexi Shiveley, Secretary’s Award; Baylie Clough and Blake Smalley, Treasurer’s Award; and Whitney Bauman, Logan Evans and Alyssa Young, Reporter’s Award.