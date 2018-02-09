McCarty heading to the links at Shawnee State

Illustrious high school career leads WUHS standout on to a collegiate golf career –

By Mark Carpenter –

After a high school career nothing short of outstanding, West Union High School senior Elijah McCarty is taking his talents on the golf course on to the collegiate level. There was never any doubt that McCarty was on the path to the collegiate links, it was just a matter of which school would inherit his talents and that decision was made on Jan. 31 when he signed his letter of intent to become a member of the Shawnee State University golf squad.

McCarty’s list of accomplishments as a West Union golfer are long and impressive , including three times as the winner of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, four years on the All-SHAC Team, three time son the All-Adams County Cup Team, a three-time winner of the Adams County Cup Tournament, medalist honors in matches too numerous to mention, and he made three consecutive trips to the OHSAA Division III State Golf tournament, twice with the team and once as an individual.

“My ex-teammate Craig Horton is on the golf team at Shawnee and that is where my first interest came about,” said McCarty. “I went to watch a couple of his matches and talked to Coach (Dave) Hopkins and a lot of my family went to Shawnee. I actually haven’t even been on campus yet.”

“The thing I will remember most about playing here at West Union will be going to state three out of four years. I played with great friends and Coach (Carl) Schneider, I just had a good time.”

Coach Schneider knows that his golf program has a giant hole to fill with the loss of McCarty to the college ranks, but appreciates what the senior meant to his team.

“I think the biggest thing about Elijah is that all the kids on the golf course fell in love with him when he was about four years old,” said Schneider. “He was at the golf course all the time and that is where you can tell that someone is really going to work at it and he was always learning with the older kids. As he has gotten older, he remembers all that and he has taught that to the younger kids now.”

“The legacy that Elijah will be remembered for will be for his leadership and how the younger kids look up to him. You don’t replace someone like him, you just have to hope that some of the other people he has worked with will be ready to create their own legacy. Elijah will have a fine college career because he works hard with heart and determination.”

“It was fun coaching all of the McCarty family through the years,” added Schneider. “Elijah’s brother Ethan was on a state tournament team and when his sister Emily came through was a time when our girls program took off and their parents have always been extra supportive.”

At Shawnee, McCarty will join Horton, giving Coach Hopkins a pair of ex-Dragons to work with, and he was certainly happy to get McCarty’s name on the dotted line.

“I’ve watched Elijah the past couple of years with West Union when they have played in the state tournament when he was the leader on a very good high school team,” said Hopkins. “When you get one of Coach Schneider’s kids, you know they come well-prepared from a great program, one of the best in the Southeast District.”

“With Elijah, not only are we getting a good player but we’re getting a good student-athlete. We won’t have to worry about him going to class and taking care of those things, he’s a very driven on the golf course and in school and I think Shawnee State has hit a home run with Elijah both as an athlete and a student.”

“We have a good nucleus of players coming back next year and I can see Elijah stepping in and helping us right away.”

While at Shawnee, McCarty plans to study Business Management.