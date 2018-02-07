Lowell Duffy

Lowell Duffey passed away February 6, 2018 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Tranquility, Ohio to the late William Carl Duffey and Carrie Viola Duffey. Duffey attended and graduated from Seaman Public Schools in Seaman, Ohio; Maryville College in Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology; Kansas State University with a Master’s Degree in Zoology; and Indiana University with a Doctorate in Zoology. He taught courses in Zoology, Anatomy, Embryology, Genetics, Cell Biology, and Evolution for over thirty-five years, holding positions at colleges and universities in Alabama, Arkansas, South Dakota, and Texas. He retired from Jacksonville State University, Alabama, where he was honored as Professor Emeritus of Biology. He was very proud of his students, especially those who became scientists, nurses, CNAs, and physicians. Duffey is survived by his wife, Joyce Lenderman Duffey; son, Tim Duffey; daughter, Susan Duffey Campbell and husband, Michael, all of Colorado Springs; son, Chris Duffey and wife, Debbie of Clackamas, Oregon; and grandchildren, Ruth Campbell and husband, Matt Nykiel, Jessica Duffey, Angus Campbell, and Michaela Duffey. Duffey was a member of the American Institute of Biological Sciences, American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Association of Anatomists, and Sigma Xi. Outside of his teaching and research, Duffey enjoyed pheasant hunting and fishing in South Dakota, especially with former student and friend, Rock Boyd, MD. In retirement, he and his friend, Marcia Peura of California, researched and wrote a book on the history of the Cross, Duffey, and Ramsay Families. Arrangements by: The Springs Funeral Services, Colorado Springs, Colorado, www.tsfs.co