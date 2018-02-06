West Union Elementary hosts Princess Tea on Feb. 10

Mrs. Potts invites you to join her and her many Disney princess friends to an afternoon tea party filled with fun and games. The West Union Elementary will be hosting this event on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. in the cafeteria. Each child in attendance will receive a free ticket to the West Union High School Spring Musical, “Beauty and the Beast”. Tickets can be purchased at West Union Elementary School for $10 each, please contact Mrs. Nancy Schneider. Tickets are limited to the first 100 tickets, each adult and child needs a ticket. Come to the Princess Tea and enjoy good food, entertainment, and games with your favorite Disney characters.