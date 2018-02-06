Ice ice baby…and some snow, too

District 9 crews ready for next winter storm –

With ice and snow and a mix of the two heading this way, maintenance crews and staff from the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 are gearing up for what may be a nasty dose of winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect tonight through Wednesday afternoon, and the forecast for much of District 9’s eight-county region calls for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Although total accumulations will vary across the area, currently it is anticipated higher ice accretions will form along the southern corridor of the district with greater snow accumulations to the north. Along with keeping an eye on the forecast today, February 6, crews are prepping equipment and loading trucks in advance of the storm moving into the area later tonight. Then, beginning at midnight, snowplow operators will go on 12-hour shifts, and throughout the storm, there will be more than 100 crews on duty patrolling, treating and plowing as needed. While our crews in District 9 are getting ready for the next snow and ice event, motorists should also be prepared for winter driving conditions. Rain can change to freezing rain and sleet quickly as the temperature falls, and wet pavement – even if it’s been treated – can turn icy without warning. In addition to planning ahead and allowing additional travel time, especially for the commute tomorrow morning, motorists are reminded to give crews plenty of room to work. Snowplow operators drive at speeds well below the posted limit and their field of vision is restricted, so motorists need to use caution when approaching a plow truck. ODOT District 9 includes Adams, Brown, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. As of January 31, 2018, District 9’s crews had used 28,912 tons of salt and worked more than 34,150 hours plowing snow and ice. This compares to last year’s season-to-date numbers of 12,785 tons of salt used and 19,045 hours logged during snow and ice events from November 1, 2016 to February 1, 2017.