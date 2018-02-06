Harry R. Buttelwerth, passed away on January 3, 2018 at the age of 89. He leaves behind his beloved and dear wife of 41 years, Peggy (Greenlee/Dryden) Buttelwerth. Harry was proud and loving father to his children Beverle (Kenneth) Rosemeyer, Harry (Denise) Buttelwerth, Marcia Buttelwerth and Joseph Buttelwerth and stepson Randy (Teresa) Dryden. Harry’s loving family includes 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren all who loved summer holiday’s at Grandpa and Grandma’s pool which were among Harry’s happiest days. Harry was born the second of ten children to Harry J. and Elizabeth Helen Buttelwerth on February 19, 1928. He learned meaning of family love and commitment from his parents, brothers and sisters. Cherished brother of Donald (Ada) Buttelwerth, Margaret Klingensmith, Donna Zloba and Drs. Judy (James) Meyers and brother-in- law of Lois Buttelwerth and Nancy Buttelwerth. Preceeded in death by his parents and siblings – John & Rhea Buttelwerth, Helen & Robert Schwiegeraht, Frank Buttelwerth, Larry Buttelwerth, Geoann & Lou Eckstein, Glenn Klingensmith, Paul Zloba. Harry graduated from Elder High School and Xavier High School where he earned a reputation for being an accomplished Drum Major during all four years until graduating from both schools. He entertained and taught many students his award winning baton twirling abilities while competing with his brothers and sister, Donna. He was employed with Hill & Griffith and Sun Chemical of Cincinnati. He accomplished many feats and was elected to many positions. The following are a few of his many positions.

 Administrator/Sanitarian for Adams County’s Board of Health.

 Local, District and State Commander of AMVETS Post 42

 President of Veterans Assoc. of St. Commanders and Adjutants

 Member of West Union Volunteer Fire Dept. for more than 25 years.

 Secretary of Southwestern Ohio Firefighters Association

 Treasurer of the Village of West Union

 Member of Adams County/Ohio Valley Board of Education

 Member of Budget Committee for Holy Trinity Catholic Church

And perhaps the one position which changed his life immensely was:  President of Southwestern Ohio Region-Parents without Partners where he met the joy and love of his life – his wonderful wife and devoted, Peggy. Harry wished there to be no flowers, only one yellow rose on the altar. If anyone would care to make any donations please make them to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union in Harry’s name. Special thanks to the past and present pastors of Holy Trinity – Father Ted Kosse and Father Adam Puntel. The comfort and grace of God were present with their continued support and friendship during Harry’s illness. Special recognition and thanks to Dr. William Hablitzel and Ms. Dawne Hamilton who were more than a medical team but were great and caring friends, who went above and beyond to comfort and care for Harry, and support his family, in the final months of his life. Also, special gratitude to Hospice of Hope at Adams County Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union, Ohio. His memorial mass will be held Saturday 2/17/18 (three days before he would have turned 90) at 1:00 P.M., to be immediately followed by a luncheon held at Holy Trinity’s reception hall located behind the church. Please join his family as they celebrate the love and joy he showered all of us.