Girls tourney pairings are announced

By Mark Carpenter –

The regular season is in its last week, which can only mean one thing-the postseason begins next week for the quartet of Adams County girls basketball teams. Using records that were reported by Jan. 31, the Southeast District Athletic Board announced the Division III and IV sectional pairings and published the brackets late Sunday afternoon, Feb. 4.

The SE District Division IV sectional tournament will be played at Northwest High School and the first local squad to travel to McDermott will be the Manchester Lady Greyhounds. Coach Vohn Hoop has guided the young team of Lady Hounds to an 11-7 record and a second place spot in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, and the # 5 seeded Lady Hounds will have the opportunity to add a sectional title to that list when they match up on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. with the 13-6 Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers. That sectional final will be a tough task but if the Lady Hounds prevail they will move on to the district semi-finals at Jackson High School on Feb. 22 and a likely match up with Waterford, the state’s number-one ranked team in Division IV.

Also in Division IV at Northwest, Coach Billie Jo Justice and the 14-6 Peebles Lady Indians were named a #3 seed and will be in action on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2:45 p.m. in another sectional title game. Peebles will face the winner of a first-round contest between #6 seed Western Latham (9-8) and #11 seed Sciotoville East (0-17). The Lady Indians handled both teams with ease in the regular season and if they take care of business again, they will move on the district semis in Jackson on Saturday, Feb. 24, where, if seeds hold, they would likely face #2 seed Federal Hocking (12-6).

North Adams head coach Rob Davis has a very tournament-tested Lady Devils squad, and their 16-3 record earned them a #2 seed in the Division III sectional in Lucasville. North Adams will be in action in the sectional finals on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. , facing the winner of a first round match up between #7 seed Huntington (12-6) and #10 seed Northwest. A win there sends the Lady Devils to the district semi-finals at Waverly High School on Feb. 24 at 1:45 p.m.

Coach J.R. Kirker and the West Union Lady Dragons have struggled through the most injury-plagued season of any team in recent memory, standing at 4-14 at press time, and with a #11 seed will face a familiar foe in their sectional tourney opener when they face off with the #6 seeded Lynchburg Clay Lady Mustangs on Feb, 15 at 6:15 p.m. at Valley High School. If the Lady Dragons pull off that huge upset, another familiar foes awaits in the #3 seeded Eastern Lady Warriors, Feb. 17 at 6:15 p.m.

All of the tournament brackets are available at www.seodab.org and stay tuned to the sports pages of The People’s Defender for all of your local tournament coverage.