Former Highland County commissioners’ clerk indicted

A Highland County Grand Jury handed down a two-count indictment Tuesday morning against former Highland County commissioners’ clerk Rhonda Smalley.

Smalley was charged with misuse of a credit card, a fifth-degree felony, and theft in office, a fourth-degree felony.

As previously reported by The Highland County Press, Highland County commissioner Shane Wilkin confirmed at the Jan. 31 board meeting that the Hillsboro Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation against Smalley, who resigned as clerk Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Highland County Commissioner Terry Britton told The Highland County Presson Jan. 24, “We have no comment at this time.”

A records request for additional information was made by The Highland County Press on Jan. 24 to the Highland County Board of Commissioners, Wilkin, Jeff Duncan and Britton, and to Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley.

On Jan. 25, Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins denied the request, citing Ohio Revised Code Section 149.43(A)(2).

The Highland County Press has asked the office of Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost if his office is involved in the investigation. Yost’s office has not replied.

Smalley could not be reached for comment.