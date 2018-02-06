Fire rips through Bentonville business

Investigation into the blaze continues –

By Patricia Beech –

Photo by Leanne Liston –

An Adams County business is closed after being damaged by fire and smoke during an early morning blaze that closed St. Rt. 41 for several hours.

Manchester and West Union firefighters responded Sunday, Feb. 4 at approximately 6 a.m. to the scene of the fire at the Bentonville Used Furniture Store, located on St. Rt. 41 in Bentonville.

According to Manchester Fire Chief Rick Bowman, the blaze was accompanied by heavy smoke making it more difficult for firefighters, who also had to contend with inclement weather conditions.

“We couldn’t see,” said Bowman. “The smoke was so heavy our guys were forced to wear masks as they fought the fire.”

Bowman said cold weather and snow made conditions even more hazardous for the firefighters who remained at the scene until after 11 a.m.

“Water from our hoses was warmer and helped melt the snow, but after a while it would freeze up and turn to ice,” he said. “It’s much more difficult and dangerous to fight a fire in slippery conditions.”

Authorities say they believe the blaze started in the back of the building. The fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Manchester EMS was also on scene to assist the firefighters.