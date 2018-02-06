Criminal Prosecutor Kris Blanton files petition for Court of Appeals election

Back in August 2017, Adams County Assistant Prosecutor Kris Blanton announced his candidcay for the position of the Judge of the Fourth District Court of Appeals.

Recently Blanton officially filed his petition which will put his name on the ballot for the May primary (in which to this point he is the only candidate), and then on the ballot in November to run against incumbent judge Marie Hoover.

“”Undertaking a campaign at any level is a daunting task, but I’m honored to already have the support of so many so early in the process,” said Blanton. “I look forward to sharing my background with voters during the campaign and demonstrating to them how I believe my experience as a prosecutor can be put to good use on the Court of Appeals.”

Kris Blanton is a prosecutor for Adams County where he’s helped convict dangerous felons. He was raised in West Union where he and his wife Amanda are raising their two children. Blanton often volunteers in his community and in local schools.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties.