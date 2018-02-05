Esther A. Stinson of Mt. Orab, Ohio, formerly of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at the age of 91. Esther was the beloved mother of Robert D. (Pam) Stinson and Duane E. (Ricquel) Stinson; loving grandmother of Marc, Todd, Beth, Brandon and Brett; caring great-grandmother of Gabby, Michaela, Maureen, Mae, Parker, Carter and Elijah; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Stinson; her parents, Charles Emery and Ethel Esther Daulton; her aunt, Goldeigh May Eldridge; two brothers, Robert P. Daulton and Milburn Daulton; and two sisters, Opal P. Blair and Garnet Kidder.

Mrs. Stinson was a lifetime member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at the Megie Funeral Home in Mt. Orab. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, the American Diabetes Association, or Hospice of Hope.