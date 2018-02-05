Emma L Johnson

Emma Louise Johnson, age 88, of Manchester, Ohio passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Adams County Manor. Louise was born in Fleming County, Kentucky on October 16, 1929 the daughter of the late Nunley and Fanny (Hinton) Helphenstine. She worked at Welded Wire as a factory worker for 20+ years and attended the Wrightsville Church. Louise loved her family and had an especially close bond with her two grandsons, Mark and Travis Gilkison. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her children, Bonnie Hendrickson of Circleville, Ohio, Donald Prince of Orlando, Florida, John Prince of Manchester, Ohio, Connie Ruthburn of Circleville, Ohio, and Mark Gilkison of Manchester, Ohio; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. A funeral service for Louise will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Wrightsville Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Rev. Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will take place at the Manchester Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Louise’s name to Maysville’s Hospice of Hope (909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056). Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com