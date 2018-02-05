Bill Singer, 57 years, formally of Peebles passed away at his home in Howell Michigan on Friday Feb 2, 2018. He was born on December 25, 1961 in Las Vegas, Nevada the son of Gene and Anna (Ford) Singer. Bill is survived by his mother, Anna Singer of Peebles; wife, Debra Smithson-Singer of Michigan; daughter, Samantha Singer (James Lamb) of Cincinnati; three step- daughters, Sylvia Bowen, Holly Boudrie, and Jamie Roumendapp of Michigan; brother, Dave (Pam) Singer of Kingston, OH; sisters, Julie (Randy) Brodt of Sardinia, and Pam (Mark) Sanders of Anderson Township, OH; one grandchild and five step- grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the convince of the family. Burial will be at Locust Grove Cemetery Friends and Family may call from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Monday February 5, 2018 at the Funeral Home in Peebles. To sign our online guest book, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com