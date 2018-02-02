Senior Profile: C.J. Hobbs

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
C.J. Hobbs
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Vanessa Baldwin
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing TIPS before a game, cheating on foul shots
with Kylie
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
“On the line”
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Still waiting for it
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kane Brown
.PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Good Dinosaur”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
13 Reasons Why, The Good Doctor
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping, spending time with my family and my boyfriend
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Canes
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Savannah Chrisley
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and study
Radiology