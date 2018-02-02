Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: C.J. Hobbs

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

 

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
C.J. Hobbs

SCHOOL:
Manchester High School

PARENTS:
Vanessa Baldwin

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Playing TIPS before a game, cheating on foul shots
with Kylie

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
“On the line”

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Still waiting for it

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kane Brown

.PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Good Dinosaur”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
13 Reasons Why, The Good Doctor

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping, spending time with my family and my boyfriend

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Raising Canes

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Savannah Chrisley

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and study
Radiology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved