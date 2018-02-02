Senior Profile: C.J. Hobbs

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

C.J. Hobbs

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Vanessa Baldwin

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Playing TIPS before a game, cheating on foul shots

with Kylie

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

“On the line”

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Still waiting for it

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kane Brown

.PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Good Dinosaur”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

13 Reasons Why, The Good Doctor

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Sleeping, spending time with my family and my boyfriend

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Raising Canes

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Savannah Chrisley

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and study

Radiology