Manda Blevins age 64 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Manda was born June 8, 1953 the daughter of the late Alfred and Hazel (Wilburn) Royster in Stout, Ohio. Besides her parents Manda is preceded in death by her husband Harvey Blevins and sisters Clove, Jewel, Betsy and Anna. Survivors include her daughter Amanda Blevins of Manchester, OH; three sons Harvey Blevins and Candace of Stout, OH; Roger Blevins of IN; Walter Blevins of Covington, KY; one sister Connie Grooms and Keith of Stout, OH; three brothers Andy Royster and Hazel of Flemingsburg, KY; Billy Royster and Lee of West Union, OH; Wayne Royster of Ironton, OH; four granddaughters Summer, Autumn, Katrina and Kasey Blevins; one great grandson August Blevins; Best friend Rae Purtee of Manchester, OH. Graveside services will be held Monday, February 5, 2018 at Noon in the Stepp Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends can sign Manda’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com