Janet E. Jackson, age 62, of Manchester, Ohio passed away suddenly at Meadowview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Janet was born on July 15, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Lovell and Melissa (Ewen) McGlothlin. She was a devoted Christian and attended the Voice of Hope Church in Chillicothe until her health no longer allowed. Janet was a homemaker and loved her family. She had an especially close bond with her sisters. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Thomas Jackson; her granddaughter, Heaven Elaine Thomas; and her siblings, Shirley Crowder and Benny McGlothlin. She is survived by her children, William Jackson of East Liverpool, Ohio, Loretta (Nathan) Thomas of Stapleton, Georgia, and Melissa Jackson; her siblings, Juanita McGlothlin of Manchester, Joyce McGlothlin of Manchester, Garnett Seal of Ripley, and Tim (Becky) McGlothlin of Middletown, Ohio; and many other family members and friends. A service for Janet will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at the Manchester United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made directly to Wilson Home for Funerals (PO Box 143, Manchester, Ohio 45144). Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com