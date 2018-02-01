Richard N. Conway, 76 years of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday January 30, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope in Seaman, Ohio. He was born in Cincinnati on April 2, 1941, the son of the late Edward and Lucille (Taliaferro) Conway. Besides his parents, he was also preceded by his brother, Edward Conway and sister, Rosalie Shiveley. Richard was a member of the Winchester Baptist Church. Richard is survived by his wife, June (Ball) Conway, whom were married on February 1, 1965, two sons, Richard D. Conway, Jr. of Winchester and Gary Conway of Winchester, two grandchildren, Makayla and Sam, three sisters, Mary Fritz of Wilmington, Betty (Clarence) Stephenson of Peebles and Lucille Wolfe of Mt. Orab and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday February 3, 2018 at the Wallace- Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 AM until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to the Winchester Baptist Church, 19089 OH-136 Winchester, Ohio 45697. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com