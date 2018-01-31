Marilyn F Chandler

Marilyn Faye Chandler, age 79 of Ripley, Ohio, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Chandler was born July 28, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Ralph and Sarah Lou (Eads) Watson. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law – Wanda and Jim Oldendick; one brother – Bob Watson. Mrs. Chandler is survived by her loving husband of sixty-one years – Don Chandler; three loving daughters – Terri Davis of Ripley, Ohio, Dee Dee Stevens (Ed) of West Union, Ohio and Carolyn Deaton of Ripley, Ohio; one loving son – David Chandler (Pam) of Decatur, Ohio; six grandchildren – Beth Keiffer (Aaron), Justin Stevens, Kandis Stevens, Christina Haughn (Justin), Tiffany Deaton and Josh Deaton; five step-grandchildren – Cody Little, Danni Goslin, Devin Puckett, Dusty Puckett and Kayci Chandler; three great grandchildren – Emmett Keiffer, Lilith Haughn and Maverick Stevens; two step-great grandchildren – Kaden Goslin and Kristen Goslin; one sister – Brenda Gast (Alan) of Ripley, Ohio; one brother – Dan Watson (Vickie) of Ash Ridge, Ohio; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Doug Brown will officiate. There will be no visitation. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The First Southern Baptist Church 421 S. 2nd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com