Phyllis Morgan

Phyllis (Campton) Morgan, 88, of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born October 14, 1929 in Cedar Mills in Adams County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl “Ted” Campton and Dorothy (Louderback) Staggs; two sons: Charles “Butch” Morgan and Michael Morgan, and sister, Reda Bloom. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Julian) Wood of Tifton, Georgia; three grandchildren: Amanda, Heather, and Danielle; three great grandchildren: Tyler, Jacie, and Bradyn; one nephew, Billy, and one niece, Beverly “Sis”. Phyllis had worked at Eagle Creek Nursing Center and Copeland Corporation in West Union. She had also been a waitress at the Dew-Drop Inn and 125 Grill in West Union. The private Graveside service was Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the West Union Village Cemetery in West Union. Pastor Johnny Jones officiated. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is served the family.