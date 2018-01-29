Mary L Dixon

Mary Lee Dixon, 87 years of Winchester, passed away on Thursday January 25, 2018 in Batavia. She was born in Ashland, KY on January 27, 1930, the daughter of the late Charles and Arleen (Wright) Lewis. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her son, Donald Joe Dixon. Mary Lee is survived by her husband, of 70 years, Donald Dixon, whom were married on January 3, 1948, daughter, Vicki (Ray) Olberding of Batavia, three grandchildren: Andrew (Sharona) Olberding, Timothy (Suzie) Olberding and Samantha (Michael) Sheppard, eight great grandchildren: Tanner, Tate, Taylee, Ashton, Ayden, Adyer, Ty and Jay, brother, Gene Lewis of Florida, sister, Ruth Ann Williamson of Cincinnati and daughter-in- law, Susan Dixon of Williamsburg. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM on Monday January 29, 2018 at the Wallace- Thompson Bradford Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com