James Lewis

James “Doug” Lewis passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Doug was born July 25, 1944 in Allock, Kentucky to the late Walter Aden and Vivian Forrest (Morgan) Lewis. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. Doug was a US Army Veteran and a former maintenance man for the West Union McDonalds for 17.5 years. Aside from spending time with his family Doug enjoyed attending church. Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years Kay Lewis of West Union, OH; two sons Jim Lewis of West Union, OH; Michael Lewis of West Union, OH; three step daughters Lisa Palmer of West Union, OH; Bobbi Humphreys of West Union, OH; Michelle Robinson of West Union, OH; brother Norval Lewis of Ohio; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson – Meeker Funeral Home with Bill Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Family and friends can sign Doug’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com