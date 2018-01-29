Donald C. Collins age 78 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. Mr. Collins was born March 5, 1939 the son of the late Olney and Maudie (Hall) Collins in Martin, Kentucky. Besides his parents Mr. Collins was preceded in death by two brothers John Bailey Collins and Douglas Collins. Mr. Collins retired with 21 years of service with the United States Marine Corp. He also retired from the Veterans Administration in Huntington West Virginia. Survivors include his wife Mary Howard Collins of West Union, OH; one son Edwin Collins of Lexington, Kentucky; two sisters Carol Nelson of Prichard, West Virginia; Christiner Bolar of Prichard, West Virginia; Sister in law and Brother in law Allean & Jack Myers of West Union, OH; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:00 A.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tom Brown & Danny Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Family and friends can sign Mr. Collins’ online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com