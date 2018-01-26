Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: Tanner Arey

Written by Peoples Defender

 

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Tanner Arey

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Josh and Misty Arey

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practicing and playing for Peebles

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
22’s and 33’s

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Any time I get to spend in the gym with my Dad

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Billy Joel, Elton John,
Credence Clearwater
Revival

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“ Usual Suspects”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office, Impractical
Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math, Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Being in the gym, listening to music, playing the piano

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Jimmy Fallon

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college, major in Chemistry, and then go to Medical School

