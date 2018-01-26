Senior Profile: Tanner Arey

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Tanner Arey

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Josh and Misty Arey

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practicing and playing for Peebles

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

22’s and 33’s

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Any time I get to spend in the gym with my Dad

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Billy Joel, Elton John,

Credence Clearwater

Revival

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“ Usual Suspects”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office, Impractical

Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math, Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Being in the gym, listening to music, playing the piano

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Jimmy Fallon

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college, major in Chemistry, and then go to Medical School