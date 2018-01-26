Senior Profile: Haven Dunseith

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Haven Dunseith

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Keith and Tammy

Dunseith

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Friendship,s competitions,

and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing!

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning SHL

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Longest Ride”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Eat, sleep, repeat

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Gold Star

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Beyonce

FUTURE PLANS:

Get my Bachelor’s Degree

in Early Childhood

Education