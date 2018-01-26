Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: Haven Dunseith

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Haven Dunseith

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Keith and Tammy
Dunseith

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Friendship,s competitions,
and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing!

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning SHL

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Longest Ride”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Eat, sleep, repeat

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Gold Star

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Beyonce

FUTURE PLANS:
Get my Bachelor’s Degree
in Early Childhood
Education

