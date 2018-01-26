Senior Profile: Haven Dunseith

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Haven Dunseith
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Keith and Tammy
Dunseith
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Friendship,s competitions,
and winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing!
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning SHL
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Longest Ride”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Eat, sleep, repeat
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Gold Star
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Beyonce
FUTURE PLANS:
Get my Bachelor’s Degree
in Early Childhood
Education