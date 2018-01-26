Make that two unbeaten JV girls teams

JV Lady Indians stand at 11-0-

By Mark Carpenter –

The future looks bright for the Peebles Lady Indians basketball program. The Lady Indians varsity squad sports an 12-5 record at press time, with a freshman as their leading scorer, and the JV Lady Indians are undefeated, rolling along with a 11-0 record of their own.

The Peebles JV girls are led by Coach Jessica Kremin and much like their undefeated rivals at North Adams, have been blitzing their opponent by big numbers, with an average margin of victory of over 22 points per game. The only really tight game for the Lady Indians was a battle with Lynchburg back on Dec. 11 with Peebles prevailing 33-31.

In other action, the Lady Indians defeated Felicity 24-10, Eastern Brown 31-18, Manchester 48-16, Fairfield 46-21, Ripley 42-12, CNE 43-15, Glenwood New Boston 56-9, Huntington Ross 36-23, Fairfield for a second time, 43-19, and miost recently Fayetteville 41-15 on Jan. 25.

Remaining on the regular season schedule for the Lady Indians are Manchester, Minford, and Fayetteville again.

Also, looming somewhere on the schedule will be a match up with unbeaten North Adams, though at press time, a date for that game had not been set in stone.

The JV Lady Indians roster includes: Hope Brown, Madison Beekman, Harlee Wilkinson, Taylor Cluxton, Kierra Stone, Lilly Gray, and Kylie Sims.