Lady Devils down Chesapeake 52-41 in Coach Young Classic

10 in a row for North Adams girls after Monday win at Blanchester –

By Mark Carpenter –

The beat goes on for Coach Rob Davis and the North Adams Lady Devils varsity basketballs quad as two more wins last weekend gave the Lady Devils a 10-game winning streak and a 13-2 overall record. Both wins came out of conference, first a 52-41 win over Chesapeake on Saturday, Jan, 20 in the Coach Young Classic at NAHS, and then a 52-38 road win on Jan. 22 at Blanchester.

The North Adams girls annually play the only varsity girls game at the Young Classic and this year they matched up with the Chesapeake Lady Panthers out of the Ohio Valley Conference. After the Lady Panthers led for a majority of the first half, the North Adams girls outscored their guests 32-22 in the second half to rally for the victory.

“Chesapeake is a very physical team and they played hard,” said Coach Davis in a post game radio interview. “We just weren’t ready to play and they outplayed us in the first half. I don’t know if it was a letdown after the win over Eastern or not, but there are still no excuses as every game is important for tournament seeding.”

“We knew they liked to keep the pace slow and the score in the 30’s and our goal was 58, and we didn’t shoot it well today, but we’ll take the win. Games like this can only help us get tournament ready.”

The contest was all Lady Panthers early on, with the visitors racing out to a 10-2 lead as North Adams could only manage an Avery Harper basket in the first seven minutes of the game. The Lady Devils added two free throws and another basket by Harper to at least get some offense, but still found themselves staring at a 14-7 deficit after one quarter of play.

That deficit was quickly erased when the home team reeled off the first seven points of the second stanza, getting five points from Lakyn Hupp and two more from Harper to deadlock the score at 14. With 2:10 left in the first half, the Lady Devils grabbed their first lead of the day when a steal and score by Hupp made it 18-16. After two free throws from Chesapeake’s Natalee Hall tied the score again, a drive and score by Brooklyn Wylie send the Lady Devils to the intermission with a slim one-point lead at 20-19.

After a somewhat sloppy, slow, and ugly first half on both sides, the third quarter began at the charity stripe with Grace McDowell and Hupp each hitting a pair to extend the North Adams lead to five. The Lady Panthers answered with two buckets, but a three from the corner by Hupp pushed the lead back to 27-23.

With 2:31 left in the third, an old-fashioned three-point play by Harper put the Lady Devils back up by five, but by the end of the frame, the Lady Panthers had sliced the margin down to 31-28.

With the outcome still in much doubt, the North Adams girls pounced on the Lady Panthers as the final stanza began. A bucket by Harper, a steal and score by Hupp, a bucket by McDowell, and another Harper score, and the home side had suddenly forged a double digit lead at 39-29, and for all practical purposes, the outcome was now decided as the Lady Devils maintained that advantage for the final five minutes.

A baseline jumper by Madee Shipley and two more McDowell free tosses kept the lead at 10, and the Lady Panthers got no closer than eight for the remainder of the game. A late bucket by Hupp was the final icing on the cake in a 52-41 win for the Lady Devils, their ninth in succession as they continue to play well as the regular season winds down.

“I think our girls thought we were just going to come out here and walk all over Chesapeake and it didn’t quite turn out that way,” said Coach Davis. “We had a little talk at halftime and came out and turned up the pressure in the second half. Our bench played well again, gave us some good minutes.”

In the win, Avery Harper led the way with 19 points, joined in double figures by Lakyn Hupp’s 16. Grace McDowell added 8 for the winners.

Chesapeake was led by 13 points from Natalee Hall.

The Lady Devils improved to 13-2 on Monday night, going on the road to knock off the Blanchester Lady Wildcats by a final score of 52-38. North Adams remains tied for first place in the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and they were back in conference play on Jan. 25, hosting the West Union Lady Dragons.

Chesapeake

14 5 9 13 –41

North Adams

7 13 11 21 –52

Chesapeake (41): Ward 1 4-4 7, Webb 2 2-4 6, Stapleton 0 1-2 1, Hall 4 5-7 13, Ervin 3 0-0 6, Davis 2 4-6 8, Team 12 16-23 41.

N. Adams (52): Wylie 1 0-1 2, Hupp 6 3-4 16, Stout 0 1-3 1, Shipley 1 1-2 3, McDowell 2 4-4 8, D. Harper 1 1-2 3, A. Harper 7 5-5 19, Team 18 15-21 52.

Three-Point Goals:

Chesapeake (1): Ward 1

N. Adams (1): Hupp 1