Indians fall to Eastern Pike at Young Classic

By Mark Carpenter –

After eking out a one-point conference win over Manchester on Friday night, Coach Josh Arey and his Peebles Indians matched up the next day in the Coach Young Classic with a very solid squad of Eastern Pike Eagles, who sported a 10-3 mark coming in.

The Indians are no pushover, entering the contest with a record of 9-2, but on Saturday, the Eagles controlled the action most of the way, leading at every quarter stop and handing the Indians a 63-52 defeat.

“We just have to deal with today and move forward,” said Coach Arey after the game. “I liked our intensity and effort today. I thought our big kids mixed it up a little on the inside today and Eastern has some big bodies in there and they really crash the offensive boards, and they are extremely well-coached.”

“At halftime, we only had two guys in the book and you can’t win like that so in the second half we tried to get some other kids involved, which is something we have to do but we need those guys to be aggressive too.”

In the loss, the Indians were led in scoring by Tanner Arey, who pumped in 24 points 13 of those in the fourth quarter as the Indians tried to rally.

Bostin Robinson slipped a little from his recent outputs, but still hit double figures with 14. Blake Hawes added 6.

The victorious Eagles were led by 16 points from 6’6” junior Michael Miller, who was a load for the Indians from start to finish. Point guard Ethan Leist scored 15, with 6’3” post man Cody Weaver adding 12. With their combination of size and guard play, the Eagles will be a tough out come tourney time.

Eastern Pike

18 8 21 16 –63

Peebles

8 11 14 19 –52

E. Pike (63): Leist 5 4-7 15, Gray 3 1-2 8, Myers 1 0-0 3, Cochenour 3 0-0 9, Weaver 4 1-4 12, Miller 6 4-6 16, Team 22 10-19 63.

Peebles (52): C. Browning 1 0-0 2, Shiveley 1 0-0 3, Arey 9 3-5 24, Robinson 3 7-8 14, Hawes 3 0-0 6, W. Browning 1 1-1 3, Team 18 11-14 52.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Pike (5): Cochenour 3, Myers 1, Gray 1

Peebles (5): Shiveley 1, Arey 3, Robinson 1