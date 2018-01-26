Humane Society needs volunteers

The Humane Society of Adams County is currently soliciting for volunteers. These volunteer positions are well suited to retired or semi-retired individuals.

Accepted, active candidates must be able to commit to at least two hours of service each month. These volunteers are needed weekdays between the hours of 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., as well as weekends. Duties may include care and feeding of the animals as well as office/clerical duties. Maintenance personnel are needed as well for routine upkeep of the building and grounds.

Volunteers must complete an application and attend a group orientation that will be scheduled some time in March.

If you have time to spare for this worthy cause please stop by the Humane Society at 11481 SR 41 in West Union to complete an application.

Please note that the building is closed to the public on Wednesday and Sunday. If you have additional questions please contact Joe Grove, Volunteer Coordinator at (937) 549-3954.