Greyhounds explode for 82 in Classic win over Symmes Valley

Utterback goes off for 33, Manchester snaps nine-game losing streak –

By Mark Carpenter –

The trip to Seaman and the Coach Young Classic proved to be a memorable one for the Manchester Greyhounds and Interim Coach Josh Reaves.

After losing a very tough one-point affair in Friday night in Peebles, the Hounds had to bounce right back for a 10 a.m match up with the Symmes Valley Vikings out of the Southern Ohio Conference. The Manchester squad showed no signs of fatigue from the previous night, as they rode a big performance from senior guard Tanner Utterback to get Coach Reaves his first varsity win and snap a nine-game losing streak, downing the Vikings 82-72.

Utterback was the man of the hour, nailing seven three-pointers on his way to a career high 33 points as the Hounds improved to 3-11 on the year.

The first quarter of Saturday’s tilt was an early morning long distance shootout as the two teams combined for seven treys, four of those from Utterback, and a high-flying first eight minutes ended with Manchester up 26-25.

The quick scoring pace continued in period number two, with the Vikings opening on a 7-2 run to retake the lead. Three-pointers by Brock and Alec Carpenter extended that margin to 43-35 and at the half, Symmes Valley was on top, 46-39.

The scrappy Hounds clawed their way back in the third quarter, with Utterback canning two more treys and Ethan Pennywitt adding another. Utterback scored the final five points of the third to put the game in a 59-all deadlock with eight minutes to go,

In the fourth period, Manchester took over, with Utterback scoring nine points and after they took the lead, the Hounds did their damage at the free throw line, hitting 10 from the stripe down the stretch to pull away and pick up that elusive third win, downing the Vikes by the final count of 82-72.

Besides Utterback’s big day, the Greyhounds also got double figure performances from Jamie Combs, who fired in 21, and big man Shaun Gould, who scored 13. Ethan Pennywitt did an outstanding job running the Manchester offense and also tossed in a season-high 7 points.

Symmes Valley

25 21 13 13 –72

Manchester

26 13 20 23 –82

Symmes Valley (72): Brace 0 1-2 1, Leith 5 2-3 12, Scherer 0 0-2 0, A. Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Klaiber 5 0-0 13, Gothard 9 4-7 23, Mannon 1 0-0 3, B. Carpenter 6 1-3 15, Team 28 8-17 72.

Manchester (82): Gould 4 5-13 13, Lucas 2 0-0 4, Pennywitt 2 2-4 7, Combs 7 6-7 21, Utterback 13 0-0 33, Calvert 1 2-4 4, Team 29 15-28 82.

Three-Point Goals:

Symmes Valley (8): A. Carpenter 1, Klaiber 3, Gothard 1, Mannon 1, B. Carpenter 2

Manchester (9): Utterback 7, Pennywitt 1, Combs 1