Ag Society honored for Outstanding Fair

The Adams County Agricultural Society was recognized as an Outstanding Fair on

Jan. 5 in Columbus, Ohio at the Ohio Fair Managers Convention. Representing the Adams County Fair at the Department of Agriculture Director’s Luncheon was Tonya Kersey, Secretary and Lizabeth Lafferty, President. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels presented certificates after the luncheon.

The 2018 Adams County Fair is scheduled for July 8-14. With more than $200,000 in projects to be completed by June 1, fairgoers will see all new pens in the goat barn, a new shelter house in Shade Tree Park, new seating at the Dirt Complex, completion of the much needed electric upgrades, new industrial fans in the show arena, and a new gazebo in the center ring.

Fair book ads are currently being sold now through April 5, the rides company is returning on a three-year contract, entertainment is being booked, new vendors have been confirmed, and the entire fair schedule is almost complete.You

can follow the Adams County Fair on Facebook for all the latest news and information.

A new, two-day team demolition derby will be held the last weekend of April.

This event will also feature weekend camping for those who are traveling a long distance for the event.

With a working board of 22 directors, the Adams County Fairgrounds has become a facility that conducts business year-round, not just the week of the fair. Annual car shows, livestock shows, horse shows, weddings, camps, demolition derbies, auctions, fitness groups, cloggers, company picnics, Freedom Fest, awareness groups, and 4-H activities keep the facility occupied and maintained.

The Fast Tracks on-line auction company is currently renting the Merchant Hall as a distribution center.

President Lafferty is thrilled to see the Agricultural Society being operated as a service agency and is excited for all the new improvements and structures that will be completed before the fair.

“Every year, more people are getting involved, taking ownership, donating time and materials, and investing Iin a fairgrounds that is a county asset and an educational facility for all ages”, she says. As always, Lafferty encourages people to rent booth space, advertise your school, your business, your agency, or your creative talents.

The Fair Board is extremely thankful and appreciative to everyone who has taken the time to make a difference with the fair and the facility.