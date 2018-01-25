James D. Bishop, 81 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at his residence. James was born in Kentucky, on July 19, 1936, the son of the late Alex Bishop and Polly Shoope Bishop. James was a United States Army veteran, having served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. James was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Lily Banks and Ruth Bradford. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hale Bishop, whom he married on July 6, 1957. James is also survived by his son, Jeff (Tonya) Bishop, and by his daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Sparks, both of Fairfield Township. He leaves behind six brothers, Lonnie Bishop, Alex Bishop, Bobby Bishop, Greg Bishop, Rick Bishop, and Arnold Bishop, all of Indiana; as well as three sisters, Wilma Slagle, of Georgia; Helen Tincher, of Trenton, Ohio; and Sharon Bishop, of Indiana. James will be missed by his four grandchildren, Megan, Brad, Jeffrey, and Brandon, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow in the Strait Creek Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation hours, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com