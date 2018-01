Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Adams County Highway Maintenance Facility will be performing pavement repairs on state Route 41 (Main Street) in the village of West Union later this week. On Thursday and Friday, January 25 and 26, Main Street will be closed between Market and Second streets, and the closure will be in effect from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. During periods of closure, motorists will be detoured by way of Market, Walnut and Second streets