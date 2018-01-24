Lisa D Dooloukas

Lisa Dawn Dooloukas age 45 years of Stout, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Lisa was born February 6, 1972 the daughter of Danny and Phyllis (Stepp) Spires in Portsmouth, Ohio. Survivors include her husband David Dooloukas of Stout, OH; three daughters Ronni Spires of Stout, OH; Tina Taylor of Germantown, KY; Ashleigh Klickner of Winchester, OH; sister Mellissa Fryman of Maysville, KY; brother Trevor Spires of Stout, OH; three grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Wayne Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to Noon the day of the service. Family and friends can sign Lisa’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com