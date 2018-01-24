Gladys Copas, age 91 years of West Union, passed away Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at the Monarch Meadows in Seaman. Gladys was born Oct. 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Doc G. and Cora (Penrod) Copas in Adams County, Ohio.

Gladys was the owner and operator of the Town & Country Beauty Salon.

Survivors include nieces and nephews Doris “Dene” Schatzman of Russellville, Barry Copas of West Union, Judy Peterson and Tim of Manchester, and Ronnie Copas and Rosie of Winchester, Ohio; great nieces and nephews Reckitta Case and Bill, Teresa McCord and Dan, Simone Deni and Jim, Kathleen Todd and Michael, Darla Copas, Tory Peterson and Dawne, Tyler Peterson and Elizabeth, Mark Copas, Leah Parkham, and Riann Martin and Zachary; plus a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Cliff Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society.