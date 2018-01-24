Charles H McGovney Jr

Charles Hugh McGovney Jr. age 69, formerly of Adams County, passed away at his home in Amelia, Ohio on Friday, January 19, 2018. Charles, known to friends as Hugh, was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 5, 1948 to Charles McGovney Sr. and Ellen (Johnson) McGovney. Hugh graduated from West Union High School in 1966 and married Sue Ella Fristoe on December 19, 1970. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother John. He is survived by Sue, his devoted wife of 47 years, nieces Jodi Sewell, of Denver, Colorado, and Lisa Habiger of St. Louis, Missouri, sister-in- law, Gail McGovney, of Spring Hill, Florida and several members of the Blake Family in West Union, Ohio. Hugh was an employee of Blake Pharmacy in West Union and Manchester for 50 years. He started at age 16, manning the soda fountain and worked as a pharmacist after graduating from the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy in 1971. During his years at Blake’s he made hundreds of friends and never met a stranger. He loved life and his lifelong friends from West Union and pharmacy school. Hugh was known for his quick wit, teasing, humorous words of wisdom and jokes. Remember his humor and smile when you think of him. He would like that. At his request, he was cremated, and there will not be a service. Memorial donations may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. So long old friend. You were one of a kind.