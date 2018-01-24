Ashelin R Messer

Ashelin Rose LaRoss Messer, precious baby girl of Nicholas LaRoss Messer and Samantha Joe Oldham was born into the arms of angels Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Ashelin was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandfather Walter Messer and her Maternal Grandfather Joe Oldham. Survivors include her parents, Nicholas LaRoss Messer and Samantha Joe Oldham of West Union, OH; Sister Catherine Marie-Anna Stephenson; Paternal Grandmother Stephanie Grooms of West Union, OH; Maternal Grandmother April Reeves of Winchester, OH. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 26, 2018 at Noon at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Matt Armstrong Officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held from 11:00 to Noon the day of the service. Memorials can be made to the family of Ashelin Rose LaRoss Messer. Family and friends can sign Ashelin’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com