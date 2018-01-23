Senior Profiles, Sports

Senior Profile: Jared Fenton

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Jared Fenton

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Randy and Tina Fenton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Hitting a home run after
Austin Kingsolver called it

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Migos, Nickelback

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
All the Harry Potter films

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Egyptian History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Cici’s Pizza, Carrabba’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Lonnie Bilyeu

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a
teacher

