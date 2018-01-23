Senior Profile: Jared Fenton

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jared Fenton
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Randy and Tina Fenton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Hitting a home run after
Austin Kingsolver called it
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Migos, Nickelback
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
All the Harry Potter films
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Family Guy
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Egyptian History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing video games
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Cici’s Pizza, Carrabba’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Lonnie Bilyeu
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a
teacher