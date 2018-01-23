Senior Profile: Jared Fenton

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jared Fenton

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Randy and Tina Fenton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Hitting a home run after

Austin Kingsolver called it

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Migos, Nickelback

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

All the Harry Potter films

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Egyptian History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing video games

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Cici’s Pizza, Carrabba’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Lonnie Bilyeu

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become a

teacher